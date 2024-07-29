Ranbir Kapoor opens up about childhood struggles, relationship with late father, and marriage to Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his difficult relationship with his late father, Rishi Kapoor, in an interview with Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube channel. Ranbir shared that despite their wealthy background, he was always distant from his father.

He recalled his childhood, saying, “My parents went through a lot of fights. We lived in a bungalow, so I have spent most of my childhood on the staircases, hearing them fight. I was always scared and on the edge.”

Kapoor admitted he was scared of his father and never saw the color of his eyes. He also mentioned that Rishi Kapoor took away his car when he returned to India to keep him grounded.

Kapoor described his father as a short-tempered but good man who loved his family, work, food, and alcohol. “He was a very open person. He could speak up his mind,” Ranbir said. Despite Rishi’s volatile temperament, he never shouted at or raised his hand at his children, but his presence always scared Ranbir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Kapoor noted that his parents worked through their differences when Rishi was diagnosed with cancer, and he admired his mother’s selfless care for his father. Ranbir believes men of his father’s generation were scared of vulnerability and didn’t express their love openly. “He never even expressed his love to me.

- Advertisement -

Kapoor could never hold my hand. He did hug me, but it had more of pat than a real hug. Maybe I am blaming his generation, but I don’t know. He was very distant,” Ranbir shared.

Ranbir also talked about his wife, Alia Bhatt, and how she has changed more for him than he has for her. He acknowledged this and felt he should change a bit.

“Watching movies together, laughing, chatting…that’s what romance is,” Ranbir explained. He expressed how lucky he is to have married someone who is his closest friend. “Alia is really a wonderful person. She’s very colorful. She is 11 years younger than me. It is very funny,” he added.

Ranbir was last seen in the film ‘Animal’ and will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.