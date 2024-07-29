23 C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Nick Jonas explains his ‘National Jiju’ nickname to Jimmy Fallon, winning hearts of fans | Watch video

By: vibhuti

Date:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Nick Jonas recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and explained why he’s called ‘National Jiju’ by Indian fans. This nickname came about after he married Priyanka Chopra.

Jonas shared that when he married Priyanka, the hashtag #NationalJiju started trending. He explained to Jimmy Fallon that ‘jiju’ means elder sister’s husband in Hindi, so he’s like the older brother to India. During the show, a clip was played from the Jonas Brothers concert in Mumbai, where the crowd cheered ‘jiju jiju’ as Joe and Kevin Jonas introduced him on stage.

 

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also talked about Nick’s respect for Indian culture. She mentioned that Nick appreciates Indian rituals and often lets them be as Indian as possible. Madhu said Priyanka jokes that Nick is a Punjabi. Although Nick was ready to be called ‘Nick jiju’ by Priyanka’s family, he didn’t expect to become the ‘National jiju’. Madhu said Nick’s family is aware of this nickname too.

Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, on January 15, 2022, via surrogacy. Priyanka is currently working on her new Hollywood movie, The Bluff, in Australia.

