Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pic with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan from the sets of ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’

Priyanka Chopra found a gem in her photo collection. She shared an old picture from the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. In the photo, Priyanka is with her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. She wrote, “20 years of being Rani. Woah! Those brows though. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi #y2kbaby.”

Priyanka and Salman worked together in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq, and God Tussi Great Ho. With Akshay, Priyanka has done Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel and a musical called Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Her husband, Nick Jonas, had a cameo in it. Her upcoming projects are Heads Of State and The Bluff. She has also appeared in many Hollywood films like The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn’t It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, and We Can Be Heroes.

Salman Khan had two movies released last year: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Salman hosted the 17th season of Bigg Boss. He announced his next film, Sikandar, with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by AR Murugadoss, on Eid this year.