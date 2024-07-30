28.9 C
New York
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra shares throwback pic with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan from...
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pic with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan from the sets of ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screen grab of sets of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' starring Salman Khan (L), Priyanka Chopra (C) and Akshay Kumar (R). (Photo credit: @team_pc_)

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra found a gem in her photo collection. She shared an old picture from the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. In the photo, Priyanka is with her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. She wrote, “20 years of being Rani. Woah! Those brows though. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi #y2kbaby.”

Priyanka and Salman worked together in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq, and God Tussi Great Ho. With Akshay, Priyanka has done Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel and a musical called Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Her husband, Nick Jonas, had a cameo in it. Her upcoming projects are Heads Of State and The Bluff. She has also appeared in many Hollywood films like The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn’t It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, and We Can Be Heroes.

Salman Khan had two movies released last year: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Salman hosted the 17th season of Bigg Boss. He announced his next film, Sikandar, with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by AR Murugadoss, on Eid this year.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Nick Jonas explains his ‘National Jiju’ nickname to Jimmy Fallon, winning hearts of fans | Watch video

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

From staged assassination claims to viral memes: How Liberals are spreading conspiracy theories ahead of elections

Headline news 0
From false claims of a "staged" assassination attempt on...

Deadpool & Wolverine gets a desi twist in this cosplay | Watch video

Trending 0
The movie Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking box office...

Indian-American fundraiser urges Kamala Harris to visit hometown in India if elected as president

News 0
An Indian-American fundraiser has urged US Vice President Kamala...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc