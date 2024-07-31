Ranbir Kapoor reveals meeting wife Alia Bhatt when she was 9

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor shared in a recent interview that he first met his wife, Alia Bhatt, when she was 9 and he was 20.

“We did a photo shoot together for a movie Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make called ‘Balika Vadhu’ about child marriage,” Kapoor said on Saturday’s (27) entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s “People by WTF” podcast.

Kapoor, now 41, admitted that “it seems a little weird now to say,” noting that Bhatt, 31, is “11 years younger,” but he always had “immense respect for her” as a fellow actor.

The pair reconnected in 2018 while working on the film “Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva” and later quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I only had a good time with Alia. We were together during the entire lockdown,” Kapoor recalled on the podcast. “I don’t think we were frustrated with each other. … I think that really solidified our relationship.”

The co-stars, who are among the highest-paid actors in Hindi cinema, married in April 2022 during a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, India.

“I’m so lucky because I married somebody who I’m so close to as a friend. Like, we can really chat, laugh, bitch,” Kapoor gushed. “She’s my best friend, and I got really lucky with that.”