Ram Charan, Taapsee Pannu, and Chiranjeevi at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Ram Charan and his family, along with Taapsee Pannu, attended the Paris Olympics 2024 to cheer for Indian athletes. Here’s a look at their memorable moments:

Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha Konidala, son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana, granddaughter Klin Kaara, and their pet dog Rhyme, posed in front of the Olympic rings. The family enjoyed their time together in Paris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

Chiranjeevi shared a picture of himself holding an Olympic torch replica with his wife Surekha. He expressed his excitement on Twitter, wishing the Indian contingent the best and encouraging them to win medals for the country.

Ram Charan and Upasana shared a picture of themselves drenched in the rain at the Paris Olympics 2024. They posted the picture on Instagram with the caption “#drenched #parisolympics2024,” showing their excitement despite the rain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PV Sindhu (@pvsindhu1)

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu was thrilled to meet Chiranjeevi and his family in Paris. She posted pictures on Instagram, expressing her joy at having them present for her first match. Sindhu praised Chiranjeevi’s class, grace, and charm in her heartfelt caption.

- Advertisement -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu, along with her sister Shagun Pannu and husband Mathias Boe, attended the Paris Olympics 2024. She shared her experience on Instagram, dressed in a mint green saree and white cropped vest top. Taapsee described her day of exploring Paris and cheering for Indian athletes with the hashtag #parisolympics2024.