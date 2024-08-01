Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to India amid divorce rumors after US vacation with daughter Aaradhya

Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently on a vacation in the US with her daughter, Aaradhya. Now, a video of her returning to India is trending on social media.

Aishwarya has been making headlines not for her films but for her personal life. Rumors of tension between Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan have been circulating on social media. She was recently seen in the US on a solo trip with Aaradhya.

A fan shared pictures with Aishwarya on Instagram, confirming her US vacation. On Wednesday evening, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted returning from their trip at Mumbai airport. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video of them arriving at the airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Last month, rumors of a rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek surfaced during Anant Ambani’s and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Aishwarya attended the wedding alone with Aaradhya, which fueled the rumors. After the wedding, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen at the airport leaving for the US.

Aishwarya has often been seen alone with her daughter, raising questions. Last year, she attended Paris Fashion Week with Navya Naveli Nanda while Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were present but Aaradhya was only seen with Aishwarya. Since then, rumors have persisted about issues between Aishwarya and Abhishek.