Pakistani influencer goes viral for her south Indian dress

By: vibhuti

A screen grab of Pakistani influencer in south Indian attire. (Photo credit: @romaarif777)

A Lahore-based content creator, Roma Arif, has recently captured the internet’s attention with her latest Instagram video. Known for her engaging and diverse content, Roma decided to pay homage to South Indian culture in a unique and visually stunning way. In her viral video, she adorns herself in traditional South Indian attire, which includes a beautifully draped saree, an intricately designed blouse, traditional jhumkas (earrings), a delicate bindi on her forehead, and her hair elegantly braided with fresh flowers.

The video, which Roma shared on her Instagram account (@romaarif777), quickly gained traction and has now amassed over four million views. The overwhelming response highlights the appreciation and interest in cultural exchange and representation. By choosing to dress in South Indian attire, Roma not only showcases the beauty of the traditional clothing but also bridges a cultural gap, bringing South Asian cultures closer together through her platform.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roma Arif (@romaarif777)

Roma’s choice of background music for the reel is a trending song on Instagram Reels, adding to the appeal and modernity of her post. The music complements her graceful movements and the vibrant colors of her attire, making the video both engaging and aesthetically pleasing.

The reel has been widely shared and praised, with many followers and viewers applauding Roma for her elegant representation of South Indian culture. Comments and messages from fans reflect admiration for her look and appreciation for her effort to celebrate cultural diversity.

Roma Arif’s viral video is a testament to the power of social media in promoting cultural appreciation and exchange. Her choice to embrace South Indian fashion has not only expanded her reach but has also highlighted the beauty and richness of South Indian traditions to a broader audience. This viral moment underscores the influence content creators have in fostering understanding and appreciation across different cultures.

