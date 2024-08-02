32.7 C
New York
Friday, August 2, 2024
Indian rapper Hanumankind takes social media by storm with electrifying ‘Big Dawgs’ music video

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indians felt proud of Hanumankind for taking Indian music to the global stage. (Photo credit: @hanumankind)

Hanumankind has taken over social media with his unbelievable new music video for “Big Dawgs.” If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram this week, you might have seen a vest-wearing, foot-stomping man in a Well of Death, vibing to some slick beats.

That’s Hanumankind, a rapper from Kerala who has the world music scene in a chokehold with his latest music video, “Big Dawgs.”

 

Released three weeks ago, it has garnered 7 million views and thousands of comments from new fans. Many videos and reels on Instagram are calling it ‘the best to come out this year’ and even the most impressive music video to come out of India.

The video shows a scene from a Well of Death, with stuntmen and stuntwomen driving cars around it while Hanumankind grooves to his music. The electric cinematography, crazy camera angles, and exciting editing make “Big Dawgs” an adrenaline-pumping watch. The song is written by Hanumankind himself, while the video is directed by Bijoy Shetty.

Fans from all over the world left supportive comments on the YouTube video. Hanumankind also commented, “Without a doubt one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. The performers who do this every day are the real risk takers though. What incredible people, truly inspired.”

Indians felt proud of Hanumankind for taking Indian music to the global stage. “Indian hip-hop scene will be global because of this type of legends,” wrote one person. “First hard Indian rapper I seen,” read a comment on Instagram. Another person wrote, “This is crazy, how the heck did they film this.”

Hanumankind spoke about filming the video in an interview with The Hindu. “They call it the Well of Death for a reason. You have to credit those who perform there every day because they risk their lives to keep people entertained. I was just there for a day, but I’m blessed they accepted me into their community and let me partake in something like this,” he said. He revealed that the video was shot near his hometown of Malappuram.

Hanumankind’s other songs include “Genghis,” “Rush Hour,” and “Go To Sleep.”

vibhuti
