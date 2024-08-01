India’s northern state Himachal Pradesh faces floods, videos of destruction go viral

The current situation in India’s northern state Himachal Pradesh has worsened due to extreme rainfall and floods. Several videos are surfacing where an intact building is demolished in flood water within seconds. The Indian state Himachal Pradesh is the starting of the great Himalayas and is also known as ‘Devbhoomi’ (God’s land) for its beauty and pilgrim places.

But this pilgrim place is converted into a havoc land. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called an emergency meeting in the state secretariat on Thursday (1).

Since Wednesday (31) night, Himachal Pradesh has been hit by at least three massive cloudbursts. So far, two bodies have been recovered, and 36 people are missing.

Situation in Kullu Manali avoid travelling pic.twitter.com/bmJpFlj2V6 — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) August 1, 2024

Several videos showing the destruction have surfaced on social media. One video shows strong currents sweeping away a road as locals watch from a safe distance.

the devastation caused by the cloudburst in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh is heartbreaking. I hope that relief and rescue operations proceed swiftly…..

so sad to see….😭#Mandi#HimachalPradesh #CloudBurst #HeavyRain pic.twitter.com/lzAXd8PYNw — Priyanshu Msra 🎭 (@saytopriyanshu) August 1, 2024

The Pandoh Dam on the Beas river, known for generating hydroelectric power, is seen overflowing.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called an emergency meeting to review the situation. Anupam Kashyap, deputy commissioner of Shimla, has deployed teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and local rescue units to the affected areas.

HP Govt Emergency Support and Help– 2024 Monsoon Disaster हिमाचल सरकार द्वारा आपदा में 24*7 जनता की मदद के लिए जिला स्तर पर टीम बनाई गई है, जो आपकी किसी भी इमरजेंसी में मदद करेगी। दिए गए नंबर पर किसी भी इमरजेंसी के लिए कॉल करें। pic.twitter.com/GkMmndt4Qm — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 1, 2024

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has led to five deaths, including two children. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state disaster response force (SDRF) is conducting rescue operations for the stranded pilgrims along the Kedarnath Yatra route.

In Kerala’s Wayanad district, the death toll from landslides has risen to 276, with at least 170 people still missing.