Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ to Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’, 8 blockbusters we can’t wait to watch

2024 promises to be a year of an interesting lineup of films. Not just Bollywood but other film industries also have some blockbusters in the making. With the biggest of stars like Saif Ali Khan, Ram Charan, and others gearing up to treat us, here are 8 blockbusters we are excited to watch on the big screen.

Saif Ali Khan – Devara

In this much-anticipated film, Saif Ali Khan will be working with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, and the story will be certainly some to watch on the big screen. Devara: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on 5 April 2024.

Arshad Warsi – Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3

Arshad Warsi will certainly have a crazy year ahead with the mad comic caper Welcome To The Jungle. He will also be shooting for Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar.

Deepika Padukone – Fighter and Singham 3

With Pathaan and Jawan seeing the success they did, Deepika Padukone is set to take a daredevil stance. After Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, she will also star as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

Akshay Kumar – Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3

After giving an impactful performance in Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar will tickle our funny bones with the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3.

Ram Charan – Game Changer

Being the powerful performer that he is, Ram Charan also has a treat in store for his fans. He will be seen in the political action thriller called Game Changer along with Kiara Advani.

Tabu – The Crew

Tabu is a fine performer always. After an amazing act in Khufiya, she will be seen in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Ajay Devgn – Singham 3

Ruling Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Ajay will return to the big screens in his Singham avatar, for the latest instalment.

Adivi Sesh – G2

Actor Adivi Sesh’s G2 is a spy thriller that is the next installment in the successful Goodachari Franchise. We can’t wait to see Sesh in his stylish action avatar once again.

With such a stellar list, what would be your top pick?