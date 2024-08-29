‘Journey in Bollywood hasn’t always been smooth’ reveals actor Rajkummar Rao

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where dreams are made and broken every day, rejection is an inevitable part of the journey. For many actors, this can be a deeply unsettling experience, but how one navigates these challenges ultimately defines their career. One such actor who has openly discussed his encounters with rejection is Rajkummar Rao.

Known for his versatile roles and powerful performances, Rajkummar recently shared his experiences of being replaced in films and the impact it had on him, offering valuable insights on how to handle such situations.

In a candid conversation on The Longest Interview podcast on Audible, Rajkummar Rao revealed that his journey in Bollywood hasn’t always been smooth. Despite his impressive filmography and critical acclaim, he has faced moments of rejection that left him feeling like a failure.

He shared, “Ek do baar aisa hua ki mujhe film mili aur phir sab kuch sahi raha, lekin mujhe uss film se hata diya gaya for some reason. Woh mera failure toh nahi unka failure hai ki woh theek se handle nahi kar paaye.” (There were a couple of times when everything was going well, but then I was dropped from the film for some reason. That wasn’t my failure; it was theirs for not handling it properly.)

Rajkummar’s words resonate with many who have faced similar situations in their careers. Rejection, especially when it comes after a period of hope and excitement, can be incredibly disheartening. It can lead to self-doubt, questioning one’s abilities, and a sense of failure.

However, Rajkummar has learned to reframe these experiences in a more positive light. He reflected, “Par un cheezon ne mujhe sikhaya ki just be ready…Jab mai baadme dekhta hun toh lagta hai ki shayad sahi tha. Actually mere hisse ka nahi tha yeh – ya toh woh film bani nahi ya kisi aur ne kiya toh uss kirdaar ke baare mein baat nahi hui.” (Those experiences taught me to always be prepared. Looking back, I realise it might have been for the best—either the film never got made, or the character wasn’t impactful.)

This mindset of viewing rejection as a learning opportunity rather than a personal failure is crucial, especially in high-pressure industries like entertainment. Rajkummar’s belief that “upar wala jab aapke saath hota hai toh apko sahi guide karte rehta hai” (when the universe is guiding you, everything falls into place) highlights the importance of maintaining faith in oneself and in the process, even when things don’t go as planned.

The actor was recently seen promoting his film Stree 2 along with other Bollywood actors, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khuranna and Abhishek Banerjee.