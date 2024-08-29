Jennifer Lopez ‘upset and disappointed’ on divorce with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, is feeling “upset and disappointed” with the actor, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE. The divorce has been tough for her, especially since Ben had pushed for their reconciliation.

The 55-year-old singer of “On The Floor” filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on her own, without a lawyer. The separation date was listed as April 26. Though JLo didn’t want to end their two-year marriage, a legal expert said her decision to file indicates she “just wanted to get this done” and move on with her life.

An insider shared that Lopez feels uncomfortable living in the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion the couple bought together in May. “She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well.”

While Jennifer Lopez has avoided public appearances since the divorce news broke, Ben Affleck has been seen several times in Los Angeles.

Sources close to Lopez mentioned that she feels “relieved” after filing for divorce. “It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” one person familiar with the situation said.

Lopez reportedly didn’t want to go through with the divorce because she wanted to work things out. “They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around,” the insider added.

The couple, who first dated in the early 2000s, rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a celebration in Georgia. Although they don’t have children together, they have blended their families from previous marriages.