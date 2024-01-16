-1 C
London
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka and Nick celebrate daughter Malti’s 2nd birthday
Entertainment

Priyanka and Nick celebrate daughter Malti’s 2nd birthday

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Vir Das fires back as netizen suggests economy travel

The award-winning comedian-actor Vir Das, who is known for...
Entertainment

Vikrant Massey to headline ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is riding high on the...
Entertainment

Teja Sajja transcends regional boundaries with ‘HanuMan’

As storytelling and performance take center stage, one name...
Entertainment

Richie Mehta’s ‘Poacher’ to premiere on Feb 23

Emmy-award-winning director Richie Mehta, who was behind the hit...
Entertainment

Filmfare Award noms: ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ vie for top honours

It is Shah Rukh Khan versus Shah Rukh Khan...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned 2 on January 15 and the couple hosted a beach party to celebrate her birthday.

The intimate celebration was attended by family and friends, among them Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri.

Nick’s younger brother, Franklin Jonas, turned into a photographer and captured special moments from the event.

The photos have gone viral on social media.

A video clip shows Priyanka and Nick walking on the beach. They held hands as they walked away from the party.

The birthday girl, Malti, is seen wearing a red colour outfit.

Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri were also seen helping prep for the low-key birthday set-up.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

For those not in the know, Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022 through surrogacy. They brought her home on Mother’s Day.

In a recent interview, Priyanka revealed that they chose surrogacy due to her medical complications.

“I had medical complications,” she said. “This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely, and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Vir Das fires back as netizen suggests economy travel

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Vir Das fires back as netizen suggests economy travel

Entertainment 0
The award-winning comedian-actor Vir Das, who is known for...

30 flights delayed; train schedules disrupted amidst dense fog in Delhi

News 0
The dense fog and extreme cold that enveloped Delhi...

Bromley couple sentenced for gym thefts to fund their lavish lifestyle

UK News 0
A couple’s criminal scheme to fund their extravagant lifestyle...

Popular

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

India’s Rajnath Singh to discuss defence, security issues with Shapps

India News 0
INDIAN defence minister Rajnath Singh will discuss bilateral issues...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc