7.4 C
London
Friday, January 5, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentPrabhas’ ‘Salaar’ to release in Spanish
Entertainment

Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ to release in Spanish

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Sundance 2024 jurors include Mira Nair and Shaunak Sen

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Oscar-nominated documentary director...
Entertainment

’12th Fail’ to close Macau’s Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Fest

Actor Vikrant Massey‘s recently released biopic drama film 12th...
Entertainment

Royal Mail issues special Spice Girls stamp series

Britain’s Royal Mail on Friday unveiled a set of...
Entertainment

Nicola Thorp welcomes first child with fiancé Nikesh Patel

Former Coronation Street actress and This Morning star Nicola...
Entertainment

David Tennant to host BAFTA Film Awards

Actor David Tennant will serve as the host for...

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire shows no signs of slackening its dream run at the box office. While the action entertainer has achieved the milestone by crossing the whooping £65 million at the worldwide box office, it is set to spread the rage in South America with the release of its Spanish version in Latin America.

The Spanish version will be released by Cinepolis which holds 72.5% of the Market share in the region. The film will be released in Latin America on March 7.

#SalaarCeaseFire se estrenará en América Latina el 7 de marzo de 2024, en español, lanzado por @Cinepolis.

¡Prepárate para la acción épica! 💥#SalaarCeaseFire is releasing in Latin America on 7th March 2024, in 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡.@IndiaCinepolis#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel… pic.twitter.com/YizTapcFWF

— Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) January 5, 2024

Helmed by KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Recently, in response to the film’s success, Prabhas said, “I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar’s fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers.”

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
’12th Fail’ to close Macau’s Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Fest
Next article
Sundance 2024 jurors include Mira Nair and Shaunak Sen

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sundance 2024 jurors include Mira Nair and Shaunak Sen

Entertainment 0
Critically acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Oscar-nominated documentary director...

Exercise can boost brain health

Health 0
Researchers have revealed a significant correlation between consistent exercise...

Determined to have big dreams

Arts and Culture 0
AFTER a terrific television career, Jasmine Bhasin made her...

Popular

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

World Bank calls for overhaul of Pakistan’s economic policies

Business 0
PAKISTAN’s current economic model is not working, a top...

Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ crosses £40 million mark globally

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki has crossed the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc