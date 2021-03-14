If there is any upcoming show that every television buff is waiting for with bated breath, it has to be Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2. As the title aptly suggests, the show is the second installment of Star Plus’ primetime hit Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (2009-2012).

The announcement of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 met with rousing response from the audience. They are excited to see Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl reprising their popular characters Pratigya Krishna Singh and Krishna Singh once again.

In Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, lead actress Pooja Gor will be seen playing a mother to two adorable kids. In order to do full justice to her character, the talented actress took help and picked up some characteristics from her mother.

Talking about the same, she says, “Taking up the role of Pratigya once more after all these years and all the excitement surrounding the second season of the show got me nervous initially. Playing a mother on screen was an added challenge and difficult part. We never truly understand the depth of a mother’s emotions but I took help from my mother to be able to deliver the role as smoothly as possible without any hiccups.”

The actress goes on to add, “My mother was amused to have me follow her around and keep asking questions about things that came so naturally to her. To comprehend a mother’s emotions are the most required essential factor for this role and I am lucky my mother was there to guide me through this entire preparation process.”

Apart from taking help from her own mother, Gor also interacted with several other real-life mothers. “Moreover, I interact with the real mothers of the kids who play my on-screen children to understand the emotional state of motherhood. And I play, laugh, talk and spend time with my on-screen children to develop a deep connection & bond with them. These all factors are the practical help I receive from people around me for this role. I hope to truly embody a mother’s traits in this upcoming role and win the hearts of all my fans and viewers,” she concludes.

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 also stars Anupam Shyam, Asmita Sharma, Chetan Hansraj and many more. The show goes on-air on 15th March at 8:30pm only on Star Bharat.