Nishant Malkani: ‘I have a long way to go’

DASHING actor Nishant Malkani has delighted audiences with diverse projects that have included dynamic roles in TV drama serials such as Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Rakshabandhan – Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

The versatile talent is currently playing the lead role in the Sony SAB series, Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, that showcases his impressive range.

Eastern Eye caught up with him to talk about his journey, current TV series and inspirations.

How do you reflect on your acting journey up to this point?

I would say that my experience so far has been very rewarding. It has been one of growth and exploration. I feel there’s still a long way for me to go. I hope to continue getting great roles, chalking up amazing experiences through my craft in the years ahead.

Which of your characters has been the closest to your heart?

There are a lot of characters that I have done so far and have liked, But to be honest, I can’t choose any one of them because the character that I value the most is often the one that challenges me the most at the moment.

What can you tell us about your new show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke?

In Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, my character differs from my previous roles, adding a unique layer to my repertoire. The show promises a captivating narrative and diverse character dynamics.

What can we expect from the show?

The one thing that viewers can expect from Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, is a perfect blend of romance, drama and some really intricate storytelling.

What has been the reaction to this show?

The audience response so far has been positive. They keep appreciating the show for the engaging plot and character developments that keep it going. We are truly grateful to the audience for loving that we are putting our heart and soul into it.

How do you approach a new character?

For me, approaching a new character is a process that involves a lot of things that I do, which includes delving into their background, motivations and emotions. This helps me in understanding and ensuring a nuanced portrayal of the character.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I really enjoy watching compelling stories that would make one connect with the plot and also those that keep me intrigued at any given moment about what’s going to happen next. I also enjoy watching stories with welldeveloped characters.

Do you have a dream role you are waiting for?

While there is no specific role I absolutely want to do, I aspire to to do challenging characters that push my artistic boundaries.

Tell us something not many people know about you?

Whenever I pick up a hobby or an interest, I tend to get very passionate about it and do it with full heart.

What is it that inspires you as an actor?

Honestly, I sincerely believe that inspiration can be drawn from anywhere and everywhere.

As a professional, my inspirations are drawn from observing life, exploring diverse perspectives and constantly evolving as an artist.