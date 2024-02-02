12.7 C
London
Friday, February 2, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentNishant Malkani: ‘I have a long way to go’
Entertainment

Nishant Malkani: ‘I have a long way to go’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Actress Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer

Actress and model Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday...
Entertainment

Priyanka-Nick ‘forced to move out’ of LA mansion

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have moved out of...
Entertainment

Jay Shetty, Sadhguru to appear in Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’

Jay Shetty and Sadhguru are set to appear in...
Entertainment

‘Monkey Man’: Anupam Kher praises Sikandar Kher ahead of Hollywood debut

Actor Sikandar Kher, who is best known for his...
Entertainment

Kate Hudson to lead Mindy Kaling’s new series

Hollywood A-lister Kate Hudson is set to lead Netflix’s...

DASHING actor Nishant Malkani has delighted audiences with diverse projects that have included dynamic roles in TV drama serials such as Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Rakshabandhan – Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

The versatile talent is currently playing the lead role in the Sony SAB series, Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, that showcases his impressive range.

Eastern Eye caught up with him to talk about his journey, current TV series and inspirations.

How do you reflect on your acting journey up to this point?

I would say that my experience so far has been very rewarding. It has been one of growth and exploration. I feel there’s still a long way for me to go. I hope to continue getting great roles, chalking up amazing experiences through my craft in the years ahead.

Which of your characters has been the closest to your heart?

There are a lot of characters that I have done so far and have liked, But to be honest, I can’t choose any one of them because the character that I value the most is often the one that challenges me the most at the moment.

What can you tell us about your new show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke?

In Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, my character differs from my previous roles, adding a unique layer to my repertoire. The show promises a captivating narrative and diverse character dynamics.

What can we expect from the show?

The one thing that viewers can expect from Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, is a perfect blend of romance, drama and some really intricate storytelling.

What has been the reaction to this show?

The audience response so far has been positive. They keep appreciating the show for the engaging plot and character developments that keep it going. We are truly grateful to the audience for loving that we are putting our heart and soul into it.

How do you approach a new character?

For me, approaching a new character is a process that involves a lot of things that I do, which includes delving into their background, motivations and emotions. This helps me in understanding and ensuring a nuanced portrayal of the character.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I really enjoy watching compelling stories that would make one connect with the plot and also those that keep me intrigued at any given moment about what’s going to happen next. I also enjoy watching stories with welldeveloped characters.

Do you have a dream role you are waiting for?

While there is no specific role I absolutely want to do, I aspire to to do challenging characters that push my artistic boundaries.

Tell us something not many people know about you?

Whenever I pick up a hobby or an interest, I tend to get very passionate about it and do it with full heart.

What is it that inspires you as an actor?

Honestly, I sincerely believe that inspiration can be drawn from anywhere and everywhere.

As a professional, my inspirations are drawn from observing life, exploring diverse perspectives and constantly evolving as an artist.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Priyanka-Nick ‘forced to move out’ of LA mansion
Next article
Actress Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Actress Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer

Entertainment 0
Actress and model Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday...

Cyprus sham marriage ring busted, European police arrest 15

News 0
European police arrested 15 individuals in Cyprus linked to...

Labour gears up for swift transition as it sets sights on power

Headline Story 0
Should the main opposition Labour Party secure victory in...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc