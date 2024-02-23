9.3 C
Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani reach Mumbai
EntertainmentHeadline news

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani reach Mumbai

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

After a dreamy wedding in Goa, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are back to the bay. On Friday, Mr and Mrs Bhagnani were snapped at the Mumbai airport.

Rakul looked beautiful in a yellow Anarkali set with a golden dupatta. Jackky, on the other hand, opted for cream-coloured kurta pyjamas.

The couple was seen distributing hampers to paparazzi and the media as they showered their love on them.

Rakul and Jackky are going to throw a welcome party in Mumbai.

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid 2024.

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa on Wednesday. Both looked stunning as they started the new chapter of their life.

 

Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. While Bhagnani chose an ivory chikankari sherwani designed by Tahiliani. The ensemble also included a pleated stole. The meticulously hand-embroidered design makes his outfit just look perfect for the special day.

The exquisite lehenga that Rakul wore for her wedding was embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Pearls and crystals adorned the sheer sleeves of her blouse.

The light pink base looked great with the contrasting floral pattern. She completed her bridal look with polki jewellery. She opted for a dewy base and tinted pink lips to channel the minimalist bride look.

The wedding was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol, the who’s who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

