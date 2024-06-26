Nagarjuna apologizes to differently-abled fan after Mumbai airport incident

Nagarjuna recently made headlines when his bodyguard pushed a differently-abled fan at Mumbai airport. The incident caused a stir, prompting Nagarjuna to apologize on X. He wrote, “This shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!” In response, Nagarjuna met the fan at the airport to personally apologise. A video shared by a paparazzi photographer shows Nagarjuna posing for photos with fans. When he posed with the differently-abled fan who had been pushed, the photographers pointed out that it was not the fan’s fault. After taking pictures with other fans, Nagarjuna hugged the fan and reassured him, saying, “It’s not your fault, humari galti thi (it was our fault),” before heading inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The incident began when a paparazzi photographer, Viral Bhayani, shared a video questioning, “Where has humanity gone?” The video showed Nagarjuna walking through the airport as his bodyguards kept fans from touching him. One fan was shoved so hard that he almost lost his balance. Nagarjuna claimed he had not seen the incident when it occurred and quickly apologised once he became aware.

- Advertisement -

In terms of his career, Nagarjuna is currently shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, which features Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film’s team recently completed a schedule in Mumbai.

Kubera is a bi-lingual film, marking Dhanush’s debut in Telugu cinema. Nagarjuna’s first look from the film was released in May, where he was seen in a blue shirt, dark trousers, and glasses, portraying a calm yet menacing character.

Nagarjuna’s actions after the airport incident show his commitment to his fans and his willingness to address mistakes, ensuring that such incidents do not occur in the future.