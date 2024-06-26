Nagarjuna apologizes to differently-abled fan after Mumbai airport incident

View this post on Instagram
The incident began when a paparazzi photographer, Viral Bhayani, shared a video questioning, “Where has humanity gone?” The video showed Nagarjuna walking through the airport as his bodyguards kept fans from touching him. One fan was shoved so hard that he almost lost his balance. Nagarjuna claimed he had not seen the incident when it occurred and quickly apologised once he became aware.
Where has humanity gone? #nagarjuna pic.twitter.com/qnPjJngIxM
— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 23, 2024
In terms of his career, Nagarjuna is currently shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, which features Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film’s team recently completed a schedule in Mumbai.
Kubera is a bi-lingual film, marking Dhanush’s debut in Telugu cinema. Nagarjuna’s first look from the film was released in May, where he was seen in a blue shirt, dark trousers, and glasses, portraying a calm yet menacing character.
Nagarjuna’s actions after the airport incident show his commitment to his fans and his willingness to address mistakes, ensuring that such incidents do not occur in the future.