Viral video shows Indian actor Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushing handicapped fan, sparking row

South Indian actor Nagarjuna has become embroiled in a controversy following the emergence of a viral video capturing his arrival at an airport. In the video, Nagarjuna, followed by actor Dhanush, is seen making his way through a crowded airport with the assistance of security personnel.

Amid the chaos, a handicapped fan attempted to approach Nagarjuna but was aggressively pushed away by a bodyguard. Although the bodyguard briefly paused to help the fan up, the incident remains distressing.

This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!!

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024

Nagarjuna has faced significant criticism as his security personnel manhandled a handicapped fan. The incident has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many condemning the actor despite his subsequent apology.

Following the viral video, Nagarjuna issued an apology and promised to prevent such incidents. However, many on the internet perceive his apology as mere damage control. They criticize him for not intervening during the incident.

One user commented, “You were literally there… you are acting as if you were sleepwalking and didn’t notice. Go back to the airport and apologize to the fan who was humiliated, not on social media 🤡.” Another added, “The normal man just came for one selfie and he was pushed out so badly… We respect you so much but stars are a star because of fans, and now you apologize saying you didn’t notice, but the incident was not so smooth and silent. It’s easy to say I didn’t notice!!!” A third user chimed in, “You are lying. You saw what happened.”

Sympathizing with the disrespected fan, another user said, “That poor chap was a handicap. Had you felt sorry, you would have stopped right then and there and apologized. This is so bad.” This incident appears to have damaged Nagarjuna’s goodwill among his fans. Reflecting this sentiment, a comment read, “I don’t understand this. All their life they want recognition. They pay their PR guys. Do absurd things. And when a common man approaches them, they behave as if he was nonexistent. I had a different impression of Nagarjuna. Very sad to see this side of him.”

While many criticize Nagarjuna, some fans recognize that the bodyguard was the real aggressor. They suggest better training for security staff and direct engagement from Nagarjuna with the affected fan. Comments reflecting this view include: “Maybe you should train your security guards on how to deal with your fans, and you should meet him personally and take a selfie and apologize to him!” and “This is sad. Nagarjuna is a fine human being. Should hire some good staff. This is not an acceptable response from the security person. We are condemning this incident. Nag, could have responded at the location immediately.”

Although Nagarjuna is at the center of the controversy, Dhanush, who was also present, has not been exempt from criticism. Despite being steps behind Nagarjuna, many find it hard to believe that he did not witness the incident. An X user noted, “Also none will call out @dhanushkraja? He saw everything.”

Another commented, “You just can’t say you didn’t notice that. Even Mr. @dhanushkraja noticed it at that time. We all know that actors from the South are very humble and down to earth, and that’s why your fans treat you like a god, but if anyone treats your fans like this, then it’s really pathetic. Don’t do anything just for the media; show your real skin.” Dhanush has yet to respond to the situation.