Local wedding band in India’s Jaipur plays Travis Scott’s FEIN, video goes viral

A recent viral video has captured the attention of the desi side of the internet, overshadowing memories of past concerts and beloved bands. The video features a baraat band, reportedly from Jaipur, Rajasthan, performing an unexpected rendition of Travis Scott‘s iconic song ‘FEIN.’

Traditionally known for playing popular baraat songs like ‘Le Jaayenge Le Jaayenge’ and ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai,’ the band surprised everyone by flawlessly executing an English track. The video has amassed nearly 9 million views, sparking widespread intrigue and comments from viewers.

After being shared, the clip quickly circulated on the internet. Most viewers praised the band’s performance and coordination, while others humorously suggested hiring the band for weddings and even funerals.

Taking to the comments section, people shared their take. “Imagine someone showing up at his wedding with this! Baraat will be lit af,” a user said. “That’s it im inviting these gentlemen to play on my funeral 🛐,” added a second person. “Cooked hard & never looked back” commented a another person.

“We got a baaraat playing Fein before GTA 6,” added a fourth person. “Neea then to play not like us now,” commented a fifth person. “Red Bull symphonic (Indian version),” joked added. “Now I know what my wedding entry theme sounds like,” added a seventh person. “Metro boomin next orchestra members,” added another.