Virat Kohli’s life-sized statue unveiled at Times Square

By: vibhuti

Date:

The video showcasing the statue of Kohli, shared by popular mattress brand Duroflex on Sunday (23) depicts Kohli's golden likeness. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

A life-size statue of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been unveiled at New York’s iconic Times Square, garnering significant attention and admiration from cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The statue, featuring Kohli in his cricket gear holding a bat, has sparked a wave of excitement on social media.

The video showcasing the statue, shared by popular mattress brand Duroflex on Sunday (23) depicts Kohli’s golden likeness, complete with cricket pads and bat, standing prominently in Times Square.

The video quickly went viral, attracting numerous reactions from fans on social media platforms.

Some fans were in awe, referring to Kohli as a “global sports star” and the “God of cricket.” Others questioned the authenticity of the statue, wondering if it was a computer-generated image (CGI). One user expressed admiration by writing, “King Kohli – Global Sportstar.” Another commented, “Huge respect for Virat and his achievements for India. But the reality is India has not won any ICC tournament in a decade.”

In related cricket news, the Indian team recently triumphed over Australia by 24 runs in their final Super-8 game, securing a semi-final spot against England in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The match, held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, saw Indian skipper Rohit Sharma score an impressive 92 runs off just 42 balls, leading India to a total of 205/5. Australia’s fate in the tournament now hinges on the outcome of the final Super-8 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The unveiling of Virat Kohli’s statue at Times Square underscores his global appeal and the admiration he commands from cricket fans around the world. As India continues to excel in international cricket, Kohli’s contributions to the sport remain a significant point of pride for his supporters.

