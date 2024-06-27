20.6 C
Viral Video: A girl tries to make reel in rain, thunderbolt strikes on her home

By: vibhuti

One girl was dancing in the rain on a house terrace while her friend recorded her when a thunderbolt struck nearby, but luckily, it didn't hit her and she was safe. (Photo credit: iStock)

Many young people love using social media to make and share short videos. What starts as a fun hobby can become a job, with some people making money from their videos.

However, trying to become famous online can be risky. Some people do dangerous things to make their videos more exciting, ignoring the risks.

In Sitamarhi district of Bihar state in India, it finally rained after a long dry spell. Even though it was raining, young people were busy making videos.

One girl was dancing in the rain on a house terrace while her friend recorded her. Suddenly, a thunderbolt struck nearby. Luckily, it didn’t hit the girl, and she was safe.

The video of this incident has gone viral, showing the dangers of dancing in the rain. This close call might make the girl think twice before making videos in bad weather again.

