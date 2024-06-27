Indian truck driver’s interview outside his US mansion sparks viral debate on life abroad

The trends of viral videos are never-ending, there is no age, class or geographical boundaries for such viral content. Recently, a video went viral, where an Indian truck driver was seen interviewing in front of his US 5-bedroom house, which has sparked mixed reactions from the netizens.

The video was originally posted by a YouTube vlogger last year is going viral again with a caption that compares life in the USA and India.

“A Truck driver in the USA has a Jeep Compass in his garage while in India some IIT/IIM graduate (with the help of his generation wealth) and working 9 to 9 will be hardly able to afford a decent 3 BHK in Noida in 2024. Biggest lie ever told was ‘life is easy in India’,” the X user wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, the influencer first shows the neighbourhood where the truck driver purchased his house. In a conversation, the man reveals that his house has five bedrooms.

Located in an urban residential neighborhood, the house has five bedrooms and is priced at around $2,39,684.

Land is cheaper in the US than in India — Bhavan | Protein Minister of India (@BhavanChand) June 26, 2024

That’s not all. The Indian-origin man also owns a Jeep Compass, which is parked in his garage. Initially shared by a travel vlogger last year, the video has resurfaced and gone viral once again.

The video prompted people to share varied comments on both YouTube and X. “These are wooden houses in the USA, not bricks and concrete houses like in India. Wooden houses are built in 4-5 months. It’s almost like plug and play. Land in the USA costs 1 dollar per square feet, that is 83 rupees per square feet. The USA has more land and less people,” wrote an X user.

Another chimed in, “Land is cheaper in the US than in India”. A third joined in and commented, “If we go to Dubai, you can buy a second hand mustang for 4 lakh Indian rupees. This has nothing to do with standard of living and everything to do with motor taxes in India”.

A fourth individual argued, “An average truck driver in the USA earns more than the average engineer in India”.