22.5 C
New York
Friday, June 28, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentExtravagant invitation for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding wows everyone. Watch...
Entertainment

Extravagant invitation for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding wows everyone. Watch Video!

By: vibhuti

Date:

The grand wedding invite consists of a foldable temple, Kashmiri Pashmina shawl, an amalgamation of culture, art and spirituality. (Photo credit: @ANI)

Related stories

Entertainment

After Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills video, London mansion clip goes viral

After a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills...
Entertainment

Viral Video: A girl tries to make reel in rain, thunderbolt strikes on her home

Many young people love using social media to make...
Entertainment

Father Salim Khan reveals why Salman is single at the age of 58

Salman Khan, a major Bollywood star, remains unmarried at...
Entertainment

Randeep Hooda slams Bollywood for no support for his film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Bollywood actor known for his roles in popular films...
Entertainment

Shabana Azmi and SS Rajamouli among new academy members

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, and Ritesh Sidhwani are among...

A video showcasing the details of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite has gone viral. The extravagant invitation, shared online, reveals the luxurious elements that make up this unique invitation.

Rather than a traditional wedding card, Nita and Mukesh Ambani sent guests a large, golden box. The box, adorned with an image of Lord Vishnu, contains the invitation and several gifts. A video shared by an invitee, which has garnered over 1.6 million views, shows the unboxing of this intricate invite.

The golden box opens to reveal an orange box featuring an image of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotional music plays upon opening, and inside, a painting of Lord Vishnu’s celestial abode, Vaikunth, is displayed.

The formal invite is a golden book with multiple pages, each decorated with images of Hindu deities. The first page features a detachable image of Lord Ganesha and details the first event of the wedding. The following pages include gold-embossed artworks of Radha Krishna, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Maa Ambe, and Shrinath Ji.

The box also contains a traveling mandir with golden figurines of Hindu deities and a handcrafted dorukha pashmina shawl from Kashmir, provided by Swadesh.

- Advertisement -

The invitation combines art, culture, and spirituality, reflecting the grandeur of the Ambani family. Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Viral Video: A girl tries to make reel in rain, thunderbolt strikes on her home
Next article
After Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills video, London mansion clip goes viral

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Same-sex couple married in India’s Gurgaon, video goes viral

News 0
While India struggles with the same-sex law, after the...

TV star Hina Khan announces stage three breast cancer diagnosis

News 0
TV actress Hina Khan, famous for her roles in...

Pakistan court dismisses appeal of Imran Khan, wife in illegal marriage case

News 0
An Islamabad court has dismissed the appeals of former...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc