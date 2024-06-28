Extravagant invitation for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding wows everyone. Watch Video!

A video showcasing the details of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite has gone viral. The extravagant invitation, shared online, reveals the luxurious elements that make up this unique invitation.

Rather than a traditional wedding card, Nita and Mukesh Ambani sent guests a large, golden box. The box, adorned with an image of Lord Vishnu, contains the invitation and several gifts. A video shared by an invitee, which has garnered over 1.6 million views, shows the unboxing of this intricate invite.

The golden box opens to reveal an orange box featuring an image of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotional music plays upon opening, and inside, a painting of Lord Vishnu’s celestial abode, Vaikunth, is displayed.

#WATCH | Video of wedding invitation card of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as shared by one of the card recepients pic.twitter.com/zTas6pjsUM — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

The formal invite is a golden book with multiple pages, each decorated with images of Hindu deities. The first page features a detachable image of Lord Ganesha and details the first event of the wedding. The following pages include gold-embossed artworks of Radha Krishna, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Maa Ambe, and Shrinath Ji.

The box also contains a traveling mandir with golden figurines of Hindu deities and a handcrafted dorukha pashmina shawl from Kashmir, provided by Swadesh.

The invitation combines art, culture, and spirituality, reflecting the grandeur of the Ambani family. Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai.