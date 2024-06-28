22.5 C
New York
Friday, June 28, 2024
After Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills video, London mansion clip goes viral

A source close to Khan mentioned that he likes to visit London annually with his family and prefers staying in luxurious hotels. (Photo credit: @IM4DIL)

After a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills mansion went viral, a new clip showcasing his London home has surfaced online. The Instagram video, shared last week, features his property located at 117, Park Lane, London.

The video, shared by an Instagram user, shows the imposing structure of Shah Rukh Khan’s London residence. However, some commenters noted that Khan’s flat is on the lower ground floor, and he owns multiple properties in London’s upscale Mayfair neighborhood.

According to a 2009 report by Manchester Evening News, Shah Rukh Khan paid £20 million for the apartment on Park Lane, marking it as the highest amount spent by a Bollywood star on a property outside India.

A source close to Khan mentioned that he likes to visit London annually with his family and prefers staying in luxurious hotels. Recently, he desired a permanent residence in London to avoid hotel stays during each visit.

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan, both studied in the UK. Aryan attended Sevenoaks School, while Suhana graduated from Ardingly College. The actor’s youngest son, AbRam, studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan’s real estate portfolio includes his famous sea-facing mansion, Mannat, in Mumbai, and a lavish villa named Jannat. His vacation home in Alibaug is a favorite spot for hosting friends and family. Additionally, Khan’s Los Angeles villa was once available for public stays through a collaboration with Airbnb.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, also own a luxurious mansion in their hometown, Delhi.

