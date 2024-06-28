After Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills video, London mansion clip goes viral

After a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills mansion went viral, a new clip showcasing his London home has surfaced online. The Instagram video, shared last week, features his property located at 117, Park Lane, London.

The video, shared by an Instagram user, shows the imposing structure of Shah Rukh Khan’s London residence. However, some commenters noted that Khan’s flat is on the lower ground floor, and he owns multiple properties in London’s upscale Mayfair neighborhood.