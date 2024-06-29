19.7 C
Indian man performing magic tricks on America's Got Talent is fake, video...
News

Indian man performing magic tricks on America’s Got Talent is fake, video goes viral

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screengrab of the fake viral video where an Indian man is seen performing magic tricks. (Photo credit: Prasara News)

A video circulating online claims to show an Indian participant performing magic tricks on the popular TV reality show ‘America’s Got Talent.’ The video, which depicts a man astonishing the judges with his tricks, has been widely shared on social media platforms. This article aims to fact-check the authenticity of this video and the claims accompanying it.

The viral video purports to show an Indian contestant performing magic tricks on ‘America’s Got Talent.’

This video is a digital fabrication, created by splicing together various clips from shows like ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent,’ to falsely depict the judges reacting to a magic act. Additionally, the magic tricks shown in the video are highly implausible, suggesting they were produced using digital techniques. Moreover, the individual featured in the video has never participated in ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Therefore, the claim is FALSE.

The background and graphics in the viral video are reminiscent of those used in talent shows such as ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’ The video includes reactions from judges like Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara. However, these visuals have been digitally manipulated by combining footage from various episodes of different talent shows.

Upon close examination, the viral video shows multiple visuals of judges’ reactions, with inconsistencies in costumes and settings, indicating a compilation of different clips. A reverse image search of screenshots from the video confirmed this.

For example, at the 4:01 mark in the viral video, there is a reaction shot of a judge. This particular shot was traced back to a 2020 episode of ‘Britain’s Got Talent,’ where judges were reacting to a dance performance by an Indian crew. Similarly, another reaction shot of Sofia Vergara was taken from a 2023 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

The viral video was artificially created by merging clips of judges’ reactions from various talent shows to give the illusion that they were responding to the magic act. The individual featured in the video has never appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and the depicted magic tricks are digitally created, involving impractical acts such as cloning himself or cutting himself into two pieces.

In conclusion, the video in question is a digitally edited clip falsely claiming to show an Indian performing on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ The video combines visuals from different talent shows and uses digital effects to create the illusion of a unique performance. The claim made in the viral post is therefore entirely false.

