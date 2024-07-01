Crocodile strolls on busy streets of a city in India’s Maharashtra; video goes viral

An 8-foot-long crocodile was seen on a road in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri on Sunday night, causing quite a stir among locals. It is believed that the reptile ventured out from the nearby Shiva River, which is known to be home to several crocodiles.

Locals in Ratnagiri’s Chiplun area were taken by surprise when they spotted the crocodile roaming the rain-swept streets. The video, captured by an autorickshaw driver in the Chinchnaka area of Chiplun town during a steady downpour, shows the large reptile meandering along the road. The video also features other vehicles, including an autorickshaw following the crocodile with its headlights on.

Residents suspect that the heavy rainfall might have caused the crocodile to leave the Shiva River and wander into the town. This river, flowing through the city, is known for its crocodile population, and such sightings, while rare, are not unprecedented during the monsoon season.