8.3 C
London
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentNadine Shah on writing memoir about her time in rehab
Entertainment

Nadine Shah on writing memoir about her time in rehab

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Ambika Mod to lead Netflix series ‘One Day’

The romantic novel One Day, which turned out to...
Entertainment

Dev Patel drops trailer of his directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’

Actor Dev Patel is set to unleash his desi-John Wick in Monkey...
Entertainment

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...
Entertainment

Yashashri Masurkar: ‘Great actors inspire me’

ACCLAIMED actress Yashashri Masurkar has lit up Indian television...
Entertainment

Top 30 under 30 to watch in 2024

AN EXCITING young generation of south Asian creative talent...

British singer-songwriter Nadine Shah has said that her decision to go to rehab in 2022 turned out to be “the best thing I ever did”.

She is presently writing a memoir about her time in rehab.

Talking about the same, she told a publication, “I was ashamed about being there. There was shame in being a woman who was an addict, whereas male musicians might have been revered for it.”

Shah continued, “One of the reasons we can’t get many women into recovery is because of the stigma.”

Describing her experience of rehab as “beautiful,” the singer said, “I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so much in my life as I did in that place.”

She revealed that they had a sports day. “I won every race. People there were so ill they could hardly walk, never mind run,” she added.

The singer said that her stint in the rehab kept her away from social media, which was very liberating.

“You’re not searching your own name. We played parlour games. I did a lot of Zumba. I also learned how to pick locks. There are a lot of criminals in there,” she said.

She also revealed that many of the people she befriended in rehab are now dead. She paid tribute to them on the single “Twenty Things”.

On leaving rehab, she felt sturdier. “In the past, I wouldn’t be able to do an interview or a show without having a drink. I didn’t realise how difficult I found it to exist within this industry, being quite an awkward, shy person,” she said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Ambika Mod to lead Netflix series ‘One Day’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India sense victory against England

Cricket 0
OLLIE POPE led England’s battle to save the opening...

Ambika Mod to lead Netflix series ‘One Day’

Entertainment 0
The romantic novel One Day, which turned out to...

Dev Patel drops trailer of his directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’

Entertainment 0
Actor Dev Patel is set to unleash his desi-John Wick in Monkey...

Popular

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

UK could be heading towards widespread burnout, warns charity

Health 0
The rising number of UK employees needing time away...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc