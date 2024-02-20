12 C
London
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentModi acknowledges film ‘Article 370’ during rally in Jammu
Entertainment

Modi acknowledges film ‘Article 370’ during rally in Jammu

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

BAFTA issues statement after prankster crashes ‘Oppenheimer’ team’s speech

A BAFTA official said they are taking the security...
Entertainment

Asif Kapadia’s doc on Roger Federer set at Prime Video

Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia is directing a Prime Video documentary...
Entertainment

Kiara Advani to star opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’

Farhan Akhtar has revealed that Kiara Advani is joining...
Entertainment

Actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59

Noted actor Rituraj Singh, who appeared on Hindi television...
Entertainment

Naomi Campbell and Umar Kamani to launch talent management firm

British supermodel Naomi Campbell and the former CEO of...

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to actress Yami Gautam’s upcoming film Article 370 while he was addressing a gathering in Jammu on Tuesday.

He said, “I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information.”

Responding to Modi’s speech, Gautam took to Instagram and wrote, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM Narendra Modi Ji talk about Article 370. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Gautam headlines the upcoming political drama, which marks her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production debut via B62 Studios. Dhar is the director of the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Gautam plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set in the valley and revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370.

The Central government of India on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 will hit screens on February 23.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
BAFTA issues statement after prankster crashes ‘Oppenheimer’ team’s speech

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Oldham Temple to host mental health awareness event for south Asians

News 0
The Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Oldham is preparing to...

BAFTA issues statement after prankster crashes ‘Oppenheimer’ team’s speech

Entertainment 0
A BAFTA official said they are taking the security...

Asif Kapadia’s doc on Roger Federer set at Prime Video

Entertainment 0
Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia is directing a Prime Video documentary...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc