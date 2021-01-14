Mithila Palkar is one of the most popular actors in the digital space, who has shown her range by playing a variety of characters in several popular shows and films that released digitally. The actress is presently waiting for the grand premiere on her next film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy.

Produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Renuka Shahane, Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy is the story of a dysfunctional family where Palkar plays the character of Masha, a married woman in a patriarchal household seeking freedom and security.

Talking about her character in the film, Mithila Palkar says that there is no similarity between Masha and her. “I do not think I am similar to Masha at all. The choices that Masha made were the ones that I would never make, but having said that I won’t judge her for that because I know where she came from and why she made those choices. I think the one thing that binds us together is that whatever are the decisions we take, we are going to be judged for some of them. I feel like we both are aware that we have the freedom to make a choice and are very strongly opinionated about the choices that we make – whether or not they fit in anybody else’s build or it is in sync with anyone else’s ideas, principles, or values. We know that it’s a choice that is going to make us happy and we have taken this call being very self-aware of what may or may not happen. I think that is the one thing that binds us together but otherwise, I don’t think there is anything that is similar. She is quite peaceful actually and a very quiet person who is to herself. I am quite the opposite of that – loud!”

Also starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Manav Gohil, Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 15th January, 2021.

