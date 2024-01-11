4.5 C
London
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentManoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ added to Oscar Library
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ added to Oscar Library

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Complaints of hurting religious sentiments against Nayanthara

Activists of two right-wing outfits have filed separate complaints...
Entertainment

I’m the Indian for all ages: Shah Rukh Khan

Calling himself “the Indian for all ages”, superstar Shah...
Entertainment

Need Javed Akhtar back as screenwriter: Mani Ratnam

At a time when movies have become all about...
Entertainment

I had suicidal thoughts: AR Rahman

During a recent event, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman...
Entertainment

Tom Cruise inks deal with Warner Bros

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and studio Warner Bros Discovery...

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller drama film Joram released in theatres on December 8 and received positive response from the audience.

Now, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Library has announced the acquisition of the screenplay of the film for its distinguished Permanent Core Collection.

This acknowledges the film’s narrative and plot, firmly establishing it among the cinematic treasures maintained for study in the library’s reading room.

Writer-Director Devashish Makhija shared his thoughts on this honour and said, “Creating Joram took endless passion and commitment from a small army of brilliant people. We are thrilled to see the film’s screenplay become a part of the Academy Library’s Permanent Core Collection. This recognition from such a prestigious institution is rare, precious, and humbling. Our sincere thanks to the Academy.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are immensely proud that Joram has been selected for the Permanent Core Collection of the Academy Library. This recognition reflects the dedication and talent of our team at Zee Studios and the exceptional vision of writer-director Devashish Makhija. We are grateful for the love the film has received and its acknowledgment by the esteemed Academy Library.”

The story of the Joram revolves around a character Dasru played by Manoj Bajpayee.

Manoj, portrays a father on the run, navigating through life’s challenges with a baby strapped to him.

Director Devashish Makhija weaves a tale of an outcast fighting for survival, promising to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

The movie is directed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

Apart from Bajpayee, the movie also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe & Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
I’m the Indian for all ages: Shah Rukh Khan
Next article
Complaints of hurting religious sentiments against Nayanthara

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Complaints of hurting religious sentiments against Nayanthara

Entertainment 0
Activists of two right-wing outfits have filed separate complaints...

I’m the Indian for all ages: Shah Rukh Khan

Entertainment 0
Calling himself “the Indian for all ages”, superstar Shah...

Need Javed Akhtar back as screenwriter: Mani Ratnam

Entertainment 0
At a time when movies have become all about...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc