Monday, July 1, 2024
‘My best is yet to come’: Kareena Kapoor Khan reflects on 24 Years in Bollywood

By: vibhuti

Refugee, directed by J. P. Dutta, was released in 2000 and also marked the Bollywood debut of Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo credit: @kareenakapoorkhan)

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared that she is still waiting for her best role. She made this revelation in a note posted on Sunday, along with a clip from her debut film Refugee, marking her 24-year journey in Bollywood.

“24 years of discovering myself and my characters. The best is yet to come. Love you all,” Kareena wrote alongside the clip featuring the song “Aisa Lagta Hai” by Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam.

Her friend, actress Amrita Arora Ladak, commented on Kareena’s post, saying, “Baby Beebo.”

An unknown fact about Kareena Kapoor Khan is that she was initially supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. However, she dropped out of the project, and the role eventually went to actress Amisha Patel. Kareena then debuted with the film Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Refugee, directed by J. P. Dutta, was released in 2000 and also marked the Bollywood debut of Abhishek Bachchan. The film tells the story of an unnamed Indian Muslim who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch.

It also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Anupam Kher, and is inspired by the short story “Love Across the Salt Desert” by Keki N. Daruwalla.

Kareena’s latest film was the heist comedy Crew, directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, and featuring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Released on March 29, Crew earned over Rs 20 crore globally on its first day. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Kareena’s next film is Rohit Shetty’s action thriller Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. This fifth installment in Rohit’s cop universe is set to release on November 1, during Diwali.

