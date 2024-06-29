‘It would be amazing’, says GoT actor Tom Hoppers on working in Bollywood

Tom Hopper, renowned for his roles in iconic series such as Game of Thrones and The Umbrella Academy, has expressed a keen interest in venturing into Indian cinema.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Tom shared his enthusiasm for Bollywood, revealing his desire to be part of the vibrant film industry. “Yes, yes, absolutely, I do follow Indian cinema. I actually would love to make a Bollywood movie. I think it would be so much fun because they are absolutely gnarly,”

Tom said. He added, “I’ve got a lot of Indian friends and I’ve learned a little bit about Bollywood movies from them. I think that’s a whole world that many of us in the West don’t tap into. Why don’t we go over there and try to get into Bollywood movies? It would be amazing.”

Currently, Tom is preparing for the release of his upcoming project, Space Cadet, where he stars alongside Emma Roberts, Gabrielle Union, and Poppy Liu. The film, written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (known for Purple Hearts and The Sinner), is a comedy that celebrates the power of being oneself, following one’s dreams, and aiming for the stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios (@amazonmgmstudios)

Discussing what drew him to Space Cadet,’ Tom said, “It was just great when I first met Liz. The way she spoke about her script and her work… the collaborative sort of side of her, for me, that was a no-brainer. I really just wanted to get involved with it.”

- Advertisement -

Tom Hopper’s openness to exploring new horizons in Indian cinema marks an exciting potential crossover between Hollywood and Bollywood, promising a blend of talent and creativity from both industries.