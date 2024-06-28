Massive budget of multi-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ leads to high ticket prices

Kalki 2898 AD, the highly anticipated film, is already making headlines with its impressive advance ticket sales and staggering budget. With just one day before its release, the movie, starring Prabhas alongside several acting icons, is set to break records. It has already sold over 1.4 million tickets worth approximately $4.6 million, aiming for around $6 million in advance sales.

Projections suggest a domestic debut of around $14.6 million to $17.1 million and an overseas debut of around $7.3 million, potentially making it the third Indian film to achieve an opening day haul of over $24.4 million.

Kalki 2898 AD holds the title of the most expensive Indian film ever made, with an astonishing budget of 600 crores INR (roughly $73 million). This lavish production promises a visual and narrative spectacle like no other. The Andhra Pradesh government has temporarily allowed ticket price inflation due to its classification as a ‘super high budget film,’ enabling the film to recover its enormous costs.

Despite the price hikes, the most expensive tickets in Hyderabad are still significantly cheaper than those in Mumbai and Delhi. In Hyderabad, tickets are being sold for approximately $6.20 USD before taxes, whereas in Mumbai and Delhi, prices soar up to around $24.50 USD and $22.70 USD, respectively.

This discrepancy highlights the regional variations in ticket pricing, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributing over $3.3 million USD in advance sales despite their lower prices.

But what is so special about this film? It brings together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, who share the screen after a 39-year gap. Their collaboration adds a layer of excitement and prestige to the film. The star-studded cast also features Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Prabhas, who has previously delivered four of the top 10 biggest global debuts in the history of Indian films.

The film draws heavily on Hindu mythology, particularly the Mahabharata and the Kalki Purana. These texts tell the story of Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is prophesied to appear at the end of the Kali Yuga—the current age characterized by moral decline and darkness.

Kalki is depicted as a warrior who arrives on a white horse in Sat-yug (golden age), wielding a blazing sword, to restore dharma (righteousness). Kalki also appears in Buddhist texts, such as the Kalachakra-Tantra of Tibetan Buddhism.

Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future, 2898 AD, during the darkest period of the Kali Yuga. The world is ravaged, and a tyrannical ruler dominates a desolate landscape. While the film doesn’t explicitly show Kalki himself, it might be setting the stage for his eventual arrival, with hints and references throughout the story pointing towards the rise of a savior figure.

Some characters might represent aspects of the Kalki myth. For instance, the film explores the story of a warrior named Bhairava, who some speculate might be an avatar of Karna, a Mahabharata character with parallels to Kalki. The film takes creative liberties with the Kalki legend, offering a futuristic interpretation that explores themes of hope, resistance, and the fight for a better world.

Comparing Kalki 2898 AD to another mythologically inspired film like Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, reveals some interesting points. While both films draw from ancient Indian mythology, their specific stories and themes are distinct.

Brahmastra focuses on celestial weapons (astras) and a chosen one fighting against dark forces, whereas Kalki 2898 AD explores a dystopian future with a potential savior figure.

Despite these thematic overlaps, the two films have different storylines and genres. The film uses the Kalki avatar as a source of inspiration for a unique future story, while Brahmastra delves into the lore of celestial weapons and chosen warriors.

Kalki 2898 AD film is set to make a significant impact on the cinematic landscape. With its blend of mythology, cutting-edge technology, and powerful storytelling, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to be a landmark film in Indian cinema, promising a memorable and grand cinematic experience.