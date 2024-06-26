Father Salim Khan reveals why Salman is single at the age of 58

Salman Khan, a major Bollywood star, remains unmarried at 58. Despite his numerous relationships, he is yet to settle down. His father, Salim Khan, recently shared some insights into why his son remains single.

In a viral video, Salim Khan explained that while Salman easily enters relationships, he struggles with the commitment of marriage. Salim described Salman as having a simple nature, easily attracted to others, but with reservations about whether a partner could handle family responsibilities as his mother did.

Salim emphasized that Salman wants a woman ‘who is committed to her husband and family, involved in raising children, and managing household duties.’ However, he acknowledged that such expectations are challenging in today’s world.

Previously, Salman himself discussed his bachelorhood in an interview with Rajat Sharma. He admitted that after multiple failed relationships, he began to question whether the issue lay with his partners or himself. This self-doubt and fear of not being able to provide happiness might be contributing factors to his decision to remain single.

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently starred in the successful movie Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He is set to appear in the upcoming film Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, scheduled for release on Eid 2025. Additionally, he has projects like The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan, and Tiger vs Pathaan, where he will co-star with Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan’s continued bachelorhood remains a topic of intrigue, with his personal reflections and his father’s insights shedding light on the complexities behind his single status.