29.7 C
New York
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentFather Salim Khan reveals why Salman is single at the age of...
Entertainment

Father Salim Khan reveals why Salman is single at the age of 58

By: vibhuti

Date:

Salim emphasized that Salman wants a woman 'who is committed to her husband and family, involved in raising children, and managing household duties.' (Photo credit: Getty images)

Related stories

Entertainment

Randeep Hooda slams Bollywood for no support for his film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Bollywood actor known for his roles in popular films...
Entertainment

Shabana Azmi and SS Rajamouli among new academy members

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, and Ritesh Sidhwani are among...
Entertainment

Taylor Swift astonishes London fans as Travis Kelce joins her onstage

Taylor Swift surprised attendees of her recent Wembley Stadium...
Entertainment

Mira Nair says Tom Cruise’s contract prohibits co-actors from making eye contact

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mira Nair recently shared an interesting detail...
Entertainment

Matthew Perry death: Police probe unnamed female celebrity

Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends star, passed away last year...

Salman Khan, a major Bollywood star, remains unmarried at 58. Despite his numerous relationships, he is yet to settle down. His father, Salim Khan, recently shared some insights into why his son remains single.

In a viral video, Salim Khan explained that while Salman easily enters relationships, he struggles with the commitment of marriage. Salim described Salman as having a simple nature, easily attracted to others, but with reservations about whether a partner could handle family responsibilities as his mother did.

Salim emphasized that Salman wants a woman ‘who is committed to her husband and family, involved in raising children, and managing household duties.’ However, he acknowledged that such expectations are challenging in today’s world.

Previously, Salman himself discussed his bachelorhood in an interview with Rajat Sharma. He admitted that after multiple failed relationships, he began to question whether the issue lay with his partners or himself. This self-doubt and fear of not being able to provide happiness might be contributing factors to his decision to remain single.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently starred in the successful movie Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He is set to appear in the upcoming film Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, scheduled for release on Eid 2025. Additionally, he has projects like The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan, and Tiger vs Pathaan, where he will co-star with Shah Rukh Khan.

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan’s continued bachelorhood remains a topic of intrigue, with his personal reflections and his father’s insights shedding light on the complexities behind his single status.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Randeep Hooda slams Bollywood for no support for his film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Randeep Hooda slams Bollywood for no support for his film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actor known for his roles in popular films...

Indian-American couple from Virginia sentenced for forcing relative to work at gas station

Headline news 0
An Indian-American couple has been imprisoned for forcing their...

USA’s triumph over Pakistan in T20 World Cup boosts cricket’s popularity in America: Ambassador Garcetti

News 0
The USA's remarkable victory over Pakistan in the ongoing...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc