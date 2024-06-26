29.7 C
Randeep Hooda slams Bollywood for no support for his film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar directed by actor Randeep Hooda was released in theaters in March 2024 and garnered worldwide views. (Photo credit: Getty images)

Bollywood actor known for his roles in popular films like ‘Highway,’ Sarbjit recently released his director debut film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in theatres, where he himself acted as Indian Independence freedom fighter Veer Damodardas Savarkar. He stated that he got ‘zero support’ from Bollywood but acknowledged help from producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

At an event, the actor mentioned “Bollywood gave zero support for ‘Savarkar’. I make films for the audience, not them.” However, he admitted that Sajid Nadiadwala did help him and that he received critical support from the producer.

 

Later, Hooda also mentioned his interest in making an action film which will be set in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. Hooda further added that he feels that he has ‘given a new perspective on making biopics to the industry’ with ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ and hopes to do the same with an action film.

The actor previously mentioned that he had to sell some of his properties to raise enough funds to make the film. In a later interview, he expressed relief and gratitude for not only recovering the investment but also making a profit from the film.

Additionally, Hooda underwent a significant body transformation to portray Savarkar in the movie. He surprised his fans with his dramatic weight loss, sharing a picture from the set.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released in theaters in March 2024 and garnered worldwide views.

