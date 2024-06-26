Shabana Azmi and SS Rajamouli among new academy members

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, and Ritesh Sidhwani are among the 487 new members invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. The Academy announced the new members late on Tuesday, acknowledging their distinguished contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

Joining Azmi in the Actors’ branch is a significant milestone as she marks 50 years in the industry. Renowned for her roles in *Ankur*, *Arth*, and more recently *Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani*, Azmi has been a prominent figure in both Indian and international cinema, boasting over 140 Hindi films and 12 international projects to her credit.

Director SS Rajamouli, who garnered worldwide acclaim for Indian cinema with his film *RRR*, which won an Academy Award in 2023, is now part of the Directors’ branch. Rajamouli is joined by independent filmmaker Rima Das, known for *Tora’s Husband* and *Village Rockstars*.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, the force behind films like *Gully Boy* and *Dil Chahta Hai*, has been inducted into the Producers’ branch. Celebrated cinematographer Ravi Varman, known for his work on *Japan* and *Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two*, has joined the Cinematographers’ branch.

Other notable Indian film professionals invited include *RRR* costume designer Rama Rajamouli and choreographer Prem Rakshith, famed for crafting the choreography for the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu.”

Documentary filmmaker Hemal Trivedi, recognised for *Among the Believers* and *Saving Face*, has joined the Documentary branch.

“We are delighted to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy. These exceptionally talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in a joint statement.

The Indian film industry’s presence in the Academy includes esteemed members such as A R Rahman, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Vidya Balan.