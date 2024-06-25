Rainwater leakage reported at Ayodhya Ram temple

Heavy rains in Ayodhya have resulted in rainwater leaking from the roof of the sanctum sanctorum at the newly inaugurated Ram temple. Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das has reported the issue and called for urgent action from the temple authorities. “There was significant leakage from the roof of the sanctum sanctorum,” Das stated on Monday.

Das detailed that the rainwater was dripping directly over the priest’s seating area in front of Ram Lalla’s idol, impacting the spot typically reserved for VIP visitors. Criticising the quality of construction, he remarked, “It is astonishing that engineers from across the country are involved in building the Ram temple, yet no one anticipated that the roof would leak when it rains.”

Following the incident, Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the temple construction committee, visited the site and ordered immediate repairs to waterproof the roof.

Saturday night’s downpour also caused severe waterlogging on Rampath Road and neighbouring lanes, with sewage entering nearby houses. Several newly-constructed roads near the temple have partially caved in. Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi has been addressing the situation, stating, “I began damage control efforts this morning. I have deployed several municipal teams to remove water from affected homes.”

The Congress party has accused the authorities of corruption in the construction of the temple and surrounding civic infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai alleged, “The chief priest’s statement makes it evident that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, built at the cost of crores, is leaking after the first rain, and there is an inadequate drainage system.”

- Advertisement -

Attempts to reach top officials of the Public Works Department for their comments were unsuccessful.