Indian film board delays release of Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’

Dev Patel’s directorial debut, “Monkey Man,” is encountering difficulties with India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), resulting in a delay in its release. Originally slated for an Indian premiere on April 19, the film remains in limbo, awaiting review by the CBFC’s advisory panel.

Per the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, the CBFC is obligated to refer films to its Examining Committee within five days of submission. However, this period lapsed in May without “Monkey Man” receiving its screening.

Universal Studios, which produced the film, implemented several modifications to the original version. These included “trimming scenes that prominently highlighted the connection between religion and politics” and altering the colour of political banners from saffron to red in various sequences. Despite these adjustments, the CBFC has yet to evaluate the film.

“Monkey Man” follows the narrative of an ex-convict manoeuvring through a corrupt and avaricious world in contemporary India. Patel, celebrated for his roles in “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lion,” has sparked considerable anticipation for his directorial debut, particularly given the international interest it has generated.

As the film awaits its certification, Dev Patel’s shift from actor to director continues to captivate attention. The delay raises questions about the CBFC’s management of politically sensitive material.