‘Inside Out 2’ hits $1 billion milestone in record time

Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2, has made history by becoming the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion at the global box office. This impressive feat was achieved in less than three weeks, breaking the previous record set by Frozen 2, which took 25 days to reach the same milestone.

Inside Out 2 was released worldwide on June 14, 2024, and directed by Kelsey Mann. The film also did exceptionally well in India, earning ₹101.48 crores (around $12.7 million) in just 19 days. This makes it the quickest animated film to enter the ₹100 crore club in India.

Internationally, Inside Out 2 earned $469.3 million (approximately ₹4000 crore) in North America and $545.5 million (over ₹4500 crore) abroad. This brought its total earnings to $1.015 billion (almost ₹8500 crore) globally, according to Variety. It is the 11th animated movie to achieve this feat, with the last one being Margot Robbie’s Barbie in 2023.

Tony Chambers, Disney’s executive vice president of theatrical distribution, expressed excitement about the achievement. He said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have reached this phenomenal milestone in record time, and it once again proves that global audiences will come out for a great movie.”

Inside Out 2 continues the story of the 2015 hit, exploring the inner workings of a young girl’s mind. In the sequel, Riley is now a teenager dealing with new emotions like anxiety and envy. The movie features the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, and Liza Lapira. The film was written by Meg LeFauve.