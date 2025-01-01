Kareena Kapoor flaunts $90,000 diamond ring in her year-end selfies, captions photos ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a perennial style icon in Bollywood, continues to capture attention with her impeccable fashion sense and elegant jewellery choices. In her recent social media post, the actress shared a series of “last few selfies of the year,” leaving fans enchanted by her dazzling 5-carat diamond engagement ring, a symbol of timeless sophistication and grace.

Kareena captioned her post, “Can’t stop, won’t stop… last few selfies of the year. See you on the flip side.” While her all-black winter ensemble in the selfies exuded understated elegance, the true showstopper was her statement-making engagement ring.

Kareena’s 5-carat round-cut diamond ring, estimated at approximately $90,000 according to GQ Magazine, is set in a platinum band and features an exquisite solitaire design. Its brilliance was enough to elevate her minimalistic look, proving once again that “the bigger, the better” holds true when it comes to diamonds. The sparkling rock has become an inseparable part of Kareena’s style, as she effortlessly flaunts it in every appearance.

The actress’s love for high-end jewellery is no secret. Earlier this year, at Bvlgari’s ‘Aeterna’ high jewellery showcase in Dubai, Kareena stunned yet again. She wore a peach Anamika Khanna dress, layered with a brocade cape intricately hand-embroidered with resham, pearl, and zardozi. Completing her look was Bvlgari’s Serpenti necklace, a masterpiece in pink gold adorned with pear spinels, rubellites, and three varieties of diamonds.

Kareena’s ability to pair such statement pieces with her natural charm consistently places her at the forefront of celebrity fashion. Whether it’s a couture gown at an international event or a chic winter outfit for her Instagram selfies, her jewellery choices always add a touch of glamour and individuality.

Kareena’s engagement ring isn’t just a piece of jewellery; it’s a reflection of her persona—bold, timeless, and effortlessly chic. Its round-cut design ensures it remains a classic, while the platinum band adds modern sophistication. This blend of traditional and contemporary aesthetics perfectly encapsulates Kareena’s style evolution over the years.

Beyond jewellery, Kareena’s sartorial decisions continue to inspire fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Her recent look, a combination of understated elegance and standout accessories, reiterates her status as a Bollywood trendsetter. With every post, she reminds her followers why she’s a permanent resident on the style charts.

As 2024 comes to an end, Kareena Kapoor’s iconic engagement ring once again steals the spotlight, becoming the perfect metaphor for her enduring sparkle in the world of glamour and fashion. Fans eagerly await what 2025 holds for this Bollywood diva, but one thing remains certain—Kareena’s style legacy will continue to shine just as brightly as her 5-carat diamond.