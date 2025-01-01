Shiva Rajkumar declared cancer-free after surgery in US, shares gratitude in emotional new year message

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has shared a heartfelt New Year message with fans, revealing that he is now cancer-free after undergoing successful surgery in the United States. The 62-year-old actor, who has been a pillar of Kannada cinema for decades, expressed deep gratitude to his supporters, family, and medical team for standing by him during this challenging time.

Taking to social media, Shiva Rajkumar posted a video reflecting on his emotional journey through treatment and recovery. “Namaskar and wish you a Happy New Year,” he began, acknowledging the difficulty of discussing his health struggles. Despite the fear that accompanied his diagnosis, the unwavering support from fans, relatives, and co-artists gave him the strength to endure.

“I was scared even before, but fans, relatives, co-artists, and doctors – especially Dr. Shashidhar who treated me, and nurses made me strong. I did the chemotherapy, and honestly, I don’t know how I managed. But in the end, when I was ready to go for treatment in Miami, I was still scared. However, my friends, family, and loved ones were by my side,” he shared in the video.

Shiva Rajkumar underwent surgery at the Miami Cancer Institute in December, where doctors successfully removed his cancerous bladder and replaced it with a new one. His wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, was a constant source of support throughout his recovery, along with close family members and friends.

“My cousin, wife Geetha, Prashant, my friend Anu, and Madhu Bangarappa took great care of me. Doctors and the entire staff at the Miami Cancer Center were extremely supportive,” the actor revealed. He further added that he would continue to take care of his health under the guidance of his medical team and was looking forward to returning stronger.

- Advertisement -

In a touching statement, Shiva Rajkumar thanked his fans for their love and prayers. “The kidney bladder was removed, and a new one was put in place. With all your wishes and the doctor’s advice, I’ll be taking care of myself for the next month. I will be back stronger soon. Love you all, and Happy New Year,” he wrote in his post.

His wife, Geetha, also expressed her gratitude for the positive outcome. “Wishing you all a Happy New Year! With your blessings, all the reports have come back negative. We were anxiously awaiting the pathology report, and it has been officially confirmed that Shiva Rajkumar is cancer-free,” she shared, adding, “We’ll never forget your love and wishes. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

The news has brought immense relief and joy to his fans, who had been fervently praying for his recovery. Shiva Rajkumar, the elder brother of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, is a revered figure in Kannada cinema, and his recovery is seen as a triumph of hope and resilience.

As the actor begins his journey toward renewed health, his message to fans was clear: “I am eternally grateful for all your love and blessings. Happy New Year! #2025.”