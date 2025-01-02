3.4 C
New York
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu begin their 'globe-trotting' jungle adventure film with...
Entertainment

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu begin their ‘globe-trotting’ jungle adventure film with pooja ceremony

By: vibhuti

Date:

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: S. S. Rajamouli accepts the Best Stunts award for 'RRR' onstage during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Related stories

The much-awaited collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli has officially begun. The highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29, kicked off with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday (2). Fans and followers have been buzzing with excitement as visuals and updates from the event flood social media platforms.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli were seen arriving at the pooja ceremony alongside Rama Rajamouli and the core team of SSMB29. Videos and pictures from the event have gone viral, capturing the enthusiasm surrounding this monumental project.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

In the visuals, Mahesh Babu exuded his trademark charisma, while SS Rajamouli appeared focused and determined to create yet another cinematic masterpiece. Fans have shared their excitement, calling the project a dream collaboration that promises to redefine adventure films in Indian cinema.

Earlier reports had confirmed Priyanka Chopra’s inclusion as the female lead in this ambitious jungle adventure film. A source close to the development revealed:
“The film is in the final stages of writing, and is all set to go on floors in April 2025. SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with global presence, and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role. The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly thrilled to work with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The role, which involves a significant amount of action, has already prompted her to begin preparation.

- Advertisement -

Joining this stellar cast is Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will portray the antagonist. His inclusion further raises the stakes for SSMB29, as his versatile acting abilities are expected to bring depth to the film’s narrative.

Sources have revealed that SSMB29 will be a two-part cinematic experience. The first part is slated for release in 2027, with the second installment expected to hit screens in 2029.

“The script is almost complete, and the first part will go on floors in April 2025,” the source added. The film is expected to blend thrilling jungle adventure elements with SS Rajamouli’s signature storytelling style.

The director plans to complete shooting by late 2026, ensuring a seamless release for the first part. The project, which spans multiple years, is expected to set new benchmarks in the Indian film industry.

The announcement and ceremony have generated immense excitement among fans worldwide. With Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and SS Rajamouli at the helm, SSMB29 promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that audiences will eagerly await.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Shiva Rajkumar declared cancer-free after surgery in US, shares gratitude in emotional new year message
Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
Please Contact Us [email protected]

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

AI-generated Mahabharata trailer leaves social media mesmerized

Uncategorized 0
An artificial intelligence (AI)-generated cinematic trailer of the epic...

Indian American organization AAPI launches bone marrow and stem cell registration drive to help cancer patients

News 0
The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI),...

New Orleans carnage: FBI probes terrorist links into attack that killed 15

Headline news 0
A US Army veteran with an Islamic State flag...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc