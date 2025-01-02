SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu begin their ‘globe-trotting’ jungle adventure film with pooja ceremony

The much-awaited collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli has officially begun. The highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29, kicked off with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday (2). Fans and followers have been buzzing with excitement as visuals and updates from the event flood social media platforms.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli were seen arriving at the pooja ceremony alongside Rama Rajamouli and the core team of SSMB29. Videos and pictures from the event have gone viral, capturing the enthusiasm surrounding this monumental project.

In the visuals, Mahesh Babu exuded his trademark charisma, while SS Rajamouli appeared focused and determined to create yet another cinematic masterpiece. Fans have shared their excitement, calling the project a dream collaboration that promises to redefine adventure films in Indian cinema.

Earlier reports had confirmed Priyanka Chopra’s inclusion as the female lead in this ambitious jungle adventure film. A source close to the development revealed:

“The film is in the final stages of writing, and is all set to go on floors in April 2025. SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with global presence, and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role. The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders.”

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly thrilled to work with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The role, which involves a significant amount of action, has already prompted her to begin preparation.

Joining this stellar cast is Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will portray the antagonist. His inclusion further raises the stakes for SSMB29, as his versatile acting abilities are expected to bring depth to the film’s narrative.

Sources have revealed that SSMB29 will be a two-part cinematic experience. The first part is slated for release in 2027, with the second installment expected to hit screens in 2029.

“The script is almost complete, and the first part will go on floors in April 2025,” the source added. The film is expected to blend thrilling jungle adventure elements with SS Rajamouli’s signature storytelling style.

The director plans to complete shooting by late 2026, ensuring a seamless release for the first part. The project, which spans multiple years, is expected to set new benchmarks in the Indian film industry.

The announcement and ceremony have generated immense excitement among fans worldwide. With Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and SS Rajamouli at the helm, SSMB29 promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that audiences will eagerly await.