Kangana Ranaut: ‘Tejas’ offers a profound insight into a soldier’s life

Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious film Tejas, which released in theatres on October 27, has found a whole new audience on ZEE5 Global. The action-packed thriller featuring the National Film Award-winning actress in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot landed on the streaming platform on January 5 and has been garnering strong viewership ever since.

Sharing what attracted her to be a part of the film, Ranaut said, “The entire film, from the train sequence to the climax, is incredibly inspiring. It offers a profound insight into a soldier’s life. The climax of the fight is beyond words. It’s not easy to comprehend what it takes to face the enemy, holding your gun or having them in your sights, knowing you are also a target. It’s unbelievable, even as someone who’s not a real-life soldier; you’re just in awe of the air combat and the whole spectacle. The courage displayed is extraordinary. They’re out there, and it just takes one bullet or one missile, either for them or you. What kind of thrill is that? What level of dedication, madness, or patriotism does one need to possess to willingly put themselves in that kind of situation for the country? It’s truly awe-inspiring.”

When asked how it feels that the film is reaching a global audience, she said, “It’s a, you know, for us to have a homegrown international platform like ZEE5 Global, which is doing exceptionally well, even the most viewed digital films were from ZEE5 Global last year. And I think what kind of impression I would want people to take away from this is to see Indian Air Force in, you know, with the sense of with it with a sense of pride and, and what we’re able to achieve. You know, as a young nation, in these many years of freedom is remarkable. It’s an ode to our defense forces. I want the whole world to look up to our defense forces and that’s the endeavor and ZEE5 Global is providing us that platform where we can reach out to the whole world. This this is, this is incredible.”

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Tejas is available to stream on ZEE5 Global.