When the Coronavirus pandemic brought the entire world to its knees last year, singer Jubin Nautiyal retreated to his hometown in the mountains of Uttarakhand. The singer safely returned to his family before Indian went into a complete lockdown and took the opportunity to keep his fans entertained through digital concerts like rooftop and garden concerts which have amassed millions of views on YouTube.

Nautial even extended his helping hand to natives in Uttarakhand by distributing ration kits during the pandemic. After the success of his both concerts, he is now set to lift up the spirit of love and peace once again.

The multiple award-winning singer will be performing live along with his band on 14th February from rooftop in Mussoorie. The performance will go live on his social media handles, YouTube and Gaana app. Called Love and Peace Concert, the very special event is actually a fundraiser for Chamoli floods caused by a glacier burst in Chamoli district on Sunday.

“Music is all that I have to offer to the world. This tragedy happened and I could not imagine myself not using this opportunity to raise help for the people there. I belong to Jaunsar-Bawar. It is a very similar region to where the calamity happened. So, I can understand what people must be going through. If a calamity or natural disaster happens in a city, there are medical and many other facilities available. But, in a mountain area like Joshimath, Chamoli, Jaunsar-Bawar, it is a difficult story altogether. So, we announced this rooftop concert on February 14th, where we will raise funds, awareness, and reach out to more people. The intention to use music to help those affected. Little drops of water make the almighty ocean. Even if people just start donating ₹1, it will be of huge help.”

The rooftop concert will be live on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook from 5 pm onwards on 14th February. The gesture is to bring love and peace to heal, and help those who are affected due to unexpected tragedy in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

