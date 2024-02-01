Jay Shetty, Sadhguru to appear in Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’

Jay Shetty and Sadhguru are set to appear in Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming musical film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

The American singer and actress recently released the trailer for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

The trailer has the Hustlers star journeying through dreamscapes and real-world hurdles in search of love.

The film will also feature the “Jenny from the Block” singer and her husband Ben Affleck, who inspired her 2002 album This Is Me, as well as celebrities like Noah, Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Derek Hough, and more.

The first single off of Jennifer’s upcoming album “Can’t Get Enough” was released on 10 January and a new version featuring Latto released on 26 January, with two music videos available to view on YouTube.

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is directed by Grammy-winner Dave Meyers.

The synopsis reads: This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

Prime Video will exclusively release the cinematic original globally on 16 February 2024 alongside her new album.