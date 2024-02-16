Jay Shetty, Janina Gavankar attend world premiere of ‘This Is Me…Now’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Tuesday attended the world premiere of her film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jay Shetty, who features in the film, was also in attendance at the premiere, along with Fat Joe, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Tony Bellissimo, Derek Hough, Trevor Jackson, Paul Raci, Bella Gagliano, Brandon Delsid, Ashley Versher, Malcolm Kelner, Alix Angelis, Danielle Larracuente, Matthew Law, Director Dave Meyers, Executive Producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thoma and Executive Producer Courtney Baxter.

Janina Gavankar, America Ferrera, Becky G, Meredith Ezinma Ramsay, Tony Davidson, Jesse Garcia, , Xochitl Gomez, Lana Parrilla, Lee Rodriguez, Jessy Terrero, Montana Tucker, Alisha Wainwright, Travis Wall, Justin Sylvester among the other celebrities who made their presence felt at the glitzy event.

Lopez’s new musical film is a musical and visual retelling of the real events. It is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me…Then.

The project, which included appearances from stars such as Trevor Noah and Jane Fonda, has been a long time coming for Lopez who revealed at a press conference last week that her real-life love story with Affleck pushed her to complete it.

“I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this.’ He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are,’” she recalled Affleck telling her.

On the heels of this world premiere, Amazon MGM Studios also announced The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a new documentary streaming exclusively on Prime Video globally on 27 February 2024

Directed by Jason Bergh, The Greatest Love Story Never Told follows Lopez as she attempts her most daring project yet: independently producing a new album and cinematic original that explores her twenty-year journey to self-love. Intimate and empowering, the documentary offers unflinching access to Jennifer’s most personal moments as she works hard to reclaim her narrative through the making of This Is Me…Now. From interviews with her inner circle, including producing partners and longtime collaborators, to candid home moments, this is a vulnerable portrait of an icon who put it all on the line and discovered a newfound determination in self-acceptance and love.