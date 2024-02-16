12.3 C
London
Friday, February 16, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentJay Shetty, Janina Gavankar attend world premiere of ‘This Is Me…Now’
EntertainmentHeadline news

Jay Shetty, Janina Gavankar attend world premiere of ‘This Is Me…Now’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ garners praise from celebs

Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa starrer Kuch Khattaa...
Entertainment

‘Dange’: John Abraham launches trailer for Harshvardhan Rane’s next

Bollywood star John Abraham on Friday launched the official...
Headline news

Pakistan’s PML-N, PPP continue power sharing talks

A second round of talks between the Pakistan Muslim...
Entertainment

Jr NTR-starrer ‘Devara’ postponed

The release of Devara has been delayed by six...
Entertainment

Kavita Chaudhary of ‘Udaan’ fame dies due to cardiac arrest

Kavita Chaudhary, best known for playing an IPS officer...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Tuesday attended the world premiere of her film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jay Shetty, who features in the film, was also in attendance at the premiere, along with Fat Joe, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Tony Bellissimo, Derek Hough, Trevor Jackson, Paul Raci, Bella Gagliano, Brandon Delsid, Ashley Versher, Malcolm Kelner, Alix Angelis, Danielle Larracuente, Matthew Law, Director Dave Meyers, Executive Producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thoma and Executive Producer Courtney Baxter.

Janina Gavankar, America Ferrera, Becky G, Meredith Ezinma Ramsay, Tony Davidson, Jesse Garcia, , Xochitl Gomez, Lana Parrilla, Lee Rodriguez, Jessy Terrero, Montana Tucker, Alisha Wainwright, Travis Wall, Justin Sylvester among the other celebrities who made their presence felt at the glitzy event.

Lopez’s new musical film is a musical and visual retelling of the real events. It is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me…Then.

The project, which included appearances from stars such as Trevor Noah and Jane Fonda, has been a long time coming for Lopez who revealed at a press conference last week that her real-life love story with Affleck pushed her to complete it.

“I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this.’ He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are,’” she recalled Affleck telling her.

On the heels of this world premiere, Amazon MGM Studios also announced The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a new documentary streaming exclusively on Prime Video globally on 27 February 2024

Directed by Jason Bergh, The Greatest Love Story Never Told follows Lopez as she attempts her most daring project yet: independently producing a new album and cinematic original that explores her twenty-year journey to self-love. Intimate and empowering, the documentary offers unflinching access to Jennifer’s most personal moments as she works hard to reclaim her narrative through the making of This Is Me…Now. From interviews with her inner circle, including producing partners and longtime collaborators, to candid home moments, this is a vulnerable portrait of an icon who put it all on the line and discovered a newfound determination in self-acceptance and love.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Guru Randhawa’s ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ garners praise from celebs

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India’s Ashwin joins exclusive club with 500 Test wickets milestone

Cricket 0
INDIAN off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday (16) entered an...

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ garners praise from celebs

Entertainment 0
Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa starrer Kuch Khattaa...

England captain Ben Stokes earns 100th Test cap with Rajkot match

Cricket 0
BEN STOKES earned his 100th Test cap when he...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc