Guru Randhawa's 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' garners praise from celebs
EntertainmentHeadline news

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ garners praise from celebs

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa starrer Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay finally hit cinemas today. The much-talked-about film directed by G Ashok and produced by Amit Bhatia and Laveena Bhatia’s Mach Films is a modern-day rom-com as well as a rib-tickling family drama.

With the initial screenings of the film going on, Guru and Saiee’s film has received praise from several celebs from the tinsel town.

Actress Sonal Chauhan lauded the film and wrote, “What a debut Guru Randhawa, Loving it, Saiee. M Manjrekar.”

Siddharth Nigam wrote in appreciation, “Guru Bhai you are an insanely talented artist, man! Congrats on embarking on this new journey, you absolutely killed it! Keep shining!”

Bigg Boss Fame Ayesha Khan wrote, “Can’t wait for the world to watch this film! It’s super fun with such a beautiful message.”

Larissa Bonesi posted, “I am so proud of you Guru Randhawa, loved the screen presence, performance, and the chemistry of you both. Saiee, best of luck for the release, I loved it!”

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay marks Guru Randhawa’s acting debut.

Along with Saiee M Manjrekar, Anupam Kher and Ila Arun also star in this Amit Bhatia production.

The film is a heartwarming family comedy with a touch of drama!

It is produced by Mach Films, Amit Bhatia, and Laveena Bhatia.

The film is currently running in cinemas.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

