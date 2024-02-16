‘Dange’: John Abraham launches trailer for Harshvardhan Rane’s next

Bollywood star John Abraham on Friday launched the official trailer for the upcoming bilingual film Dange. Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film boasts of an incredible cast, including Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhatt, Sanchana Natarajan, and Kalidas Jayram.

The makers first unveiled the trailer at a college festival in Mumbai. Later, Abraham took to Instagram to give a shout-out to the team. He shared the trailer video and wrote in the caption, “This is special…#DangeTheFilm Trailer out now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

The trailer delves into the intricacies of human nature, highlighting the turmoil and ruggedness within the characters portrayed.

In the Hindi version, Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt take on lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu playing pivotal characters.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version titled Por stars Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayram, Tj Bhanu, and Sanchana Natarajan.

The film’s half-and-half poster intriguingly prompts viewers to “Pick A Side,” as a rivalry between two friends takes center stage during a cultural college festival.

During the event, the cast and director shared insights about the trailer and the film’s unique concept.

Director Bejoy Nambiar expressed his gratitude for the enthusiastic response, “Creating Dange has been a labour of love. I’m thrilled to share this unique narrative with the audience, and the trailer is just a glimpse into the world we’ve crafted.”

Produced By T-Series, Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Antony, and Madhu Alexander, the film is due in cinemas on March 1, 2024.