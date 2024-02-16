12.3 C
London
Friday, February 16, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryAsian-origin man convicted for murder committed 30 years ago
Headline StoryUK News

Asian-origin man convicted for murder committed 30 years ago

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Ethnic minority areas in England face poor GP access: report

ACCESS to GPs in England is worse in areas...
Headline Story

India’s Congress party says its bank accounts frozen by tax department

India’s main opposition Congress party said on Friday its...
UK News

British Pakistani girl credits mother for instilling ‘deep passion’ for learning

A British Pakistani girl, studying for 28 A-levels, has...
Headline Story

Pressure on Sunak as Tories suffer defeat in by-elections

LABOUR dealt a crushing blow to prime minister Rishi...
UK News

Ambreen Sheikh’s family who left her in vegetative state jailed

A family from Huddersfield has been convicted and sentenced...

An Asian-origin man was convicted for the gruesome murder of a Colombia-born woman almost 30 years after the crime, thanks to advances made in forensic science investigation methods, according to media reports.

Interestingly, the crime took place near the fictional home of Sherlock Holmes – Baker Street, and a bloody footprint and a hair strand stuck to the victim’s ring helped the police solve the murder mystery, The Telegraph reports.

On August 8, 1994, Sandip Patel stabbed 39-year-old Marina Koppel, a prostitute, more than 140 times in her rented flat on Chiltern Street.

Patel was then 21 years old and ran errands for his father’s newsagent Sherlock Holmes News on Baker Street, in central London.

Koppel had rented the flat in London while her husband lived in Northampton. Their two children were living in Colombia.

She worked as a masseuse and a sex worker, and spent time with her husband during weekends.

BBC reports Marina’s husband “did not necessarily approve” of her work but “accepted it”.

Shortly after the crime, Marina’s husband tried to contact her on telephone and got worried when his call went unanswered.

He then decided to travel to London to check. When he arrived at the flat he found Marina lying dead in a pool of blood.

While investigating the crime scene, the police gathered crucial evidence, including the ring Marina was wearing.

They also found a plastic shopping bag that had Patel’s fingerprints on it.

However, since the bag had come from the shop where Patel worked, it was not considered significant evidence, and for many years the case remained unsolved.

In 2008, some more items were examined, among them a ring which had a hair attached.

Nearly 14 years later in 2022, the latest techniques available allowed for a DNA profile to be obtained from the hair on the ring. It was at this stage that the hair was linked to Patel.

Patel was arrested on January 19 this year on suspicion of Marina’s murder. Fingerprint experts then matched his footprints to some bloodstained bare footprints that were found at the crime scene.

The Old Bailey court heard Sandip Patel, now 51, and he denied his involvement. After deliberating for over three hours, the jury found Patel guilty.

Operational Forensic Manager Dan Chester said forensic science, newer technologies and collaborative working practices have had a positive impact in bringing a brutal killer to justice.

Marina’s husband died in 2005 before he saw her killer brought to justice.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Ethnic minority areas in England face poor GP access: report

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘New housing developments must benefit communities’

Comment 0
THE UK housing crisis, a complex and multifaceted issue,...

India’s Ashwin joins exclusive club with 500 Test wickets milestone

Cricket 0
INDIAN off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday (16) entered an...

Jay Shetty, Janina Gavankar attend world premiere of ‘This Is Me…Now’

Entertainment 0
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Tuesday attended the...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc